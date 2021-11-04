A high school principal is apologizing for lack of sportsmanship after the football team won a game 106-0

(CNN) A Los Angeles high school is apologizing after facing criticism that its football team didn't simply defeat an opponent but rather trounced the opposing squad by a score of 106-0.

Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate issued the statement on Monday, saying that her school's team did not conduct themselves "with sportsmanship or integrity and the final score was unacceptable."

"Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community. While Friday's game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High school football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect," Tate said.

Both schools are in the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), and school district officials said they are "saddened beyond words" in regard to the game's score and will conduct an investigation.

"We will conduct a full investigation and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program," county administrator, Erika Torres, said in a statement.