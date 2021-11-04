Nearly 45 years later, a man is charged in the killing of a WW I veteran in New York City

(CNN) Nearly 45 years after a World War I veteran was murdered in Queens, New York, a man was arrested and charged in his murder, officials announced Wednesday.

Martin Motta, 74, was charged with second-degree murder for killing 81-year-old George Clarence Seitz in 1976, according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"We hope the identification of the remains and the indictment in this case will begin to bring peace and closure to his loved ones," she said in the statement. "This indictment serves as an example of how police and prosecutors work together to bring individuals alleged to have committed crimes to justice, regardless of how much time passes or how many obstacles are placed in our path."

On December 10, 1976, Seitz never returned home from getting a haircut at Motta's barbershop and was reported missing five days later, said NYPD Deputy Chief Jerry O'Sullivan at a press conference Thursday.

His fate remained unknown for nearly 40 years, until March 2019, when the NYPD received a phone call from an individual who said they had details of a homicide that had occurred the year of Seitz's disappearance, O'Sullivan said.

