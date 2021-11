Russia and US set up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal clash

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to beat Alize Cornet on Wednesday and help the Russian Tennis Federation oust defending champions France and reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Russians will face the United States after they beat Spain 2-1 to claim first place in Group C in the day's other tie inside Prague's O2 Arena.

The RTF team, whose five players in Prague are ranked inside the world's top 40, needed to win just one match in their second round-robin tie in Group A after blanking Canada 3-0 in their opener.

Ekaterina Alexandrova lost the first rubber to Clara Burel, leaving Pavlyuchenkova, the highest ranked among the Russian side at 12th, needing to beat the 59th-ranked Cornet to avoid leaving their fate depending on the doubles.

Cornet showed heart against the big-hitting Russian to win the opening set but Pavlyuchenkova found an extra gear and more power to edge a grueling match 5-7 6-4 6-2.

