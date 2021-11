Cricketer Gary Ballance admits using racial slur towards former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq

(CNN) Cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted that he used a racial slur towards ex-Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq and that he regrets doing so.

Ballance, who played 23 test matches for England between 2014 and 2017, said that he "deeply regret[s] some of the language I used in my younger years" and that he and Rafiq share an "incredibly close relationship."

Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club player Rafiq made allegations of racism at the club in 2020, after which Yorkshire apologized and said that he was the "victim of inappropriate behaviour."

An independent panel looked into the claims on behalf of the club and decided not to discipline any individuals.

In a statement published on the Yorkshire website on Wednesday, Ballance said: "It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so.

