(CNN) Today, superheroes are everywhere. They've leapt out of their native medium of comics in a single bound to clothes, toys, video games, TV shows and, of course, movies. They often dominate the box office unchallenged, routinely earning billion-dollar hauls. Hundreds of millions of people around the world watch them, making them some of the most popular stories in human history.

Roy Schwartz

Much of that is owed to Jack Kirby, the most prolific and arguably most important comic book artist ever. Marvel Studios' newest film, "Eternals," which opens November 5, features a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. It's based on Kirby's 1976 comic book, about a race of immortals created by giant aliens to defend humanity against their other creation, the Deviants. The film is a reminder that, while he may not be widely recognized as such, Kirby is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Kirby, who died in 1994, was foundational to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it currently exists -- he was a chief architect of the comics from which it's adapted. No other comic book artist has had a bigger impact on the field.

But his legacy far exceeds comics and superheroes. His signature style -- a fusion of pivotal artistic movements such as cubism, expressionism, surrealism, avant-garde, op art, indigenous South American, midcentury commercial and futurism, blended into a visual language all his own -- and innovation in composition, dynamism and design, can be found today in virtually all forms of visual media and art, from film to advertising to photography.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS.

Kirby was born Jacob Kurtzberg in 1917 to Jewish immigrants from Austria who lived in New York's Lower East Side tenements and eked out a living in a garment factory. A Pratt Institute dropout at 14, he found success early on when he and studio partner Joe Simon created Captain America for Timely Comics in 1941, reportedly selling almost a million copies a month. His hyperkinetic, hyper-stylized, hyper-everything art seemed barely contained by the page, helping define the nascent art form and establish the superhero genre and comic book industry.