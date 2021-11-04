(CNN) The first generation HPV vaccine cut cervical cancer rates among women by 87%, British researchers reported.

The study published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet estimates that by mid-2019, there were 450 fewer cases of cervical cancer and 17,200 fewer cases of pre-cancers than expected in the vaccinated population.

Researchers at Kings College London and the British government looked at population-based cancer registry data in the UK between January 2006 and June 2019 for seven groups of women, comparing those who were vaccinated to those who were not.

They were looking at data covering the Cervarix vaccine, which protects against two strains of cancer-causing human papillomavirus or HPV . Newer vaccines sold under the Gardasil brand protect against even more strains of cancer causing viruses.

Of the three groups that were vaccinated, each were vaccinated at different ages. One group was vaccinated at age 12-13, another at 14-16, and another at 16 -18. Those vaccinated at the earliest ages were the most protected, the team reported. Those who got the shot between the ages of 14 and 16 saw an 62% reduced rate, and rates were reduced by 24% among those vaccinated between 16 and 18.

Read More