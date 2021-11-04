CNN 10 - November 5, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

November 5, 2021

BLURBS

1. Adventurer Rob McCallum recently traveled to the deepest point of the deepest trench (the Mariana Trench) in the Pacific Ocean. What is the two-word name of this location?

2. What is the name of (or abbreviation for) the United Nations climate summit that is currently being held in Glasgow, Scotland?

3. What type of elections, which garnered national attention, took place this week in the U.S. states of New Jersey and Virginia?

Read More