CNN 10 - November 5, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
November 5, 2021
BLURBS
1. Adventurer Rob McCallum recently traveled to the deepest point of the deepest trench (the Mariana Trench) in the Pacific Ocean. What is the two-word name of this location?
2. What is the name of (or abbreviation for) the United Nations climate summit that is currently being held in Glasgow, Scotland?
3. What type of elections, which garnered national attention, took place this week in the U.S. states of New Jersey and Virginia?
4. Name the two U.S. airlines that have canceled thousands of flights in recent weeks amid staffing shortages and weather problems.
5. What Asian country has maintained a "zero-tolerance approach" to Covid-19 cases as other nations have begun to relax their restrictions?
6. What atmospheric phenomenon, which was named by the astronomer Galileo, was recently visible further south than usual due to a recent solar flare?
7. In what nation, which has the world's second-largest population, are efforts underway to reduce air pollution by changing how farmers eliminate crop stubble?
8. Where did a group of travelers recently make news for their "taco night" after they harvested a mini crop of chile peppers that took four months to grow?
9. In what African nation's civil war have numerous atrocities been reported, as experts warn the conflict threatens stability in the region?
10. What was Unimate, an American invention of the 1950s that inspired other devices like it and continues to create concerns in the U.S. workforce?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10