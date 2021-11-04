Retailers are already gearing up for Black Friday, and Walmart is leading the charge with its first official Black Friday Deals for Days event, which is officially underway right now. You can save big on more than 1,500 items, whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a head start on your gifting list.

Think major discounts across categories, including tech, toys and tons of home goods. If you prefer to shop in-store, you can get going November 5 at 5 a.m. local time.

But there’s more coming up, too: The second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts November 10 at 7 p.m. EST online and November 12 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. You’ll find deals on even more items for holiday entertaining, gifting, and more.

If you’re a member of Walmart+, you’ll also get early access to online Black Friday deals, so you can scoop up your bargains four hours before everyone else (you can sign up for free if you’re not a member).

Read on for a few of our favorite picks from the deals that are on now.

Electronics

JBL Flip Essential ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart JBL Flip Essential

This portable Bluetooth speaker consistently gets top ratings for its great sound quality at an affordable price, and the battery delivers up to 10 hours of high-quality playtime. If you bring it camping and get caught in a rainshower, it’s no problem: The speaker is rated to IPX7 waterproofing.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Cosmic Black ($59, originally $149.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Cosmic Black

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ earphones are some of the best out there, whether or not you’re pairing them with a Galaxy phone. They have a great battery that lasts up to 11 hours with nonstop music, and a charge in the case will top them up for 11 more — not that you have to wait long: Three minutes of charging gives you a whole hour of playback. Read more in our full review.

Google Nest Wi-Fi, 2 Pack ($179, originally $269; walmart.com)

Walmart Google Nest

If you’re having a hard time getting your WiFi through thick apartment walls or across large amounts of square footage, this Nest WiFi system will blanket up to 5,400 square feet in WiFI coverage. It’ll also handle up to 300 connected devices and can handle multiple 4K videos simultaneously, making it more than adequate for more families. Parents can also pause WiFi to limit kids’ screen time and broadcast calls to dinner around the house.

Lenovo Flex 5, 14-Inch ($399, originally $490.50; walmart.com)

Walmart Lenovo Flex 5, 14-Inch

This top-rated gaming laptop is everything you need to get into a session with your favorite games — the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and great storage means there’s plenty of hardware for smooth gameplay.

Appliances

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner ($379, originally $479; walmart.com)

Walmart Dyson V10

The Dyson V10 is a lean, mean vacuum machine — and right now it’s $100 off. It’ll clean for up to an hour without fading, and it’ll double as a handheld vacuum too.

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum ($129, originally $199; walmart.com)

Walmart Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum

Keep the floors free from winter debris with this easy-to-maneuver Tineco. It’s essentially a Walmart-exclusive cheaper version of the A11 Hero, with a shared runtime and plenty of dustbin capacity and suction power. A four-stage HEPA filter removes up to 99.7% of allergens, too.

Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-Inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red ($249, originally $499; walmart.com)

Walmart Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-Inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red

This petite grill is great for backyard barbecues or camping — and despite its small size, it has an almost 150-square-inch cooking surface. There’s a built-in temperature gauge so you can keep an eye on things, and a heat deflector plate for indirect-heat grilling.

Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer ($49, originally $69; walmart.com)

Walmart Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Add an extra hand in the kitchen this cooking season with an air fryer that can crisp, roast, broil, fry, dehydrate and more. It’s great anytime you need to get some bacon, seafood, wings and other foods ready for dinnertime.

Health

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart AncestryDNA

Take a swab of your saliva to unlock information and details about your ethnicity, including which regions your ancestors came from, and the chance to build a family tree with an included subscription to Ancestry.com.

HoMedics Therapist Select Plus Percussion Massage Gun ($124.88, originally $149.99; walmart.com)

Walmart HoMedics Therapist Select Plus Percussion Massage Gun

Perfect for post-workout recovery—or just anytime you need to let some tension go—this massage gun has five different levels of intensity and six attachments you can swap out so the effect goes precisely where it’s needed.

Kitchen and home

Cricut Maker Value Bundle ($259, originally $493.96; walmart.com)

Walmart Cricut Maker

Cricut’s flagship crafting machine, the Maker, is majorly discounted right now — and it’s the perfect time of year to scoop one up if you’re planning to make cards and gift labels in the next few weeks. This bundle comes with the Champagne-colored Maker machine, a knife blade and drive housing, a cutting mat grip, and a 20-count Premium Essential Vinyl Pack so you’re ready to set up shop and get going straight away.

Farberware Professional 23-Piece Mix and Measure Baking Set ($10, originally $25; walmart.com)

Walmart Farberware Professional 23-Piece Mix and Measure Baking Set

If this is your first year hosting holiday events, you’ve just moved into an apartment, or you just need some auxiliary support when it comes to prep equipment, this set of mixing bowls, storage bowls and measuring cups will provide reinforcements for holiday baking and cooking needs.

Intex 18-Inch Raised Air Mattress Bed with Built-in Pump, Queen ($49.88, originally $79.88; walmart.com)

Walmart Intex 18-Inch Raised Air Mattress Bed with Built-in Pump, Queen

Company coming over the holidays? Intex’s affordable air mattress has an electric pump, a comfy top and (per this writer’s experience) will actually stay inflated all night.

Mainstays 18-Piece Tritan Food Storage Containers, 9 Pack ($10; walmart.com)

Walmart Mainstays 18-Piece Tritan Food Storage Containers, 9 Pack

Keep all your dinner prep and leftovers in this nine-piece set of clear food storage containers. They’re made from super durable Tritan and are dishwasher (top rack) and freezer safe.

Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise ($64, originally $129.98; walmart.com)

Walmart L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise

This box features more than 70 surprises and 14 exclusive dolls, including two fashion dolls, three L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls, three Boys, two {ets, and two Lils. After it’s unboxed, put together a cityscape using the included maze boxes and fashion store playsets.

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set, 1,500 Pieces ($29, originally $58; walmart.com)

Walmart Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set, 1,500 Pieces

This 1,500-piece set of Legos comes with all the colors and pieces kids could want to create the structures and sets they need for playtime storylines. Easy-to-build animals like unicorns, penguins, ostriches, snails and pandas, are also included.

Jetson Knight Electric Scooter ($399.99, originally $599.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Jetson Knight Electric Scooter

Scoot around the town on this electric scooter. It has three speed modes and an LCD display — and did we mention it’s $200 off right now?

Holiday decor

Costway 9ft Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree Unlit Metal ($189.99, originally $359.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Costway 9ft Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree Unlit Metal

This flocked Christmas tree casts a wintery—but cozy—atmosphere in the living room, basement, or whichever room the tree may be. Nine feet makes a statement, as does the sheer lushness of this tree, with almost 1,500 branch tips.

Best Choice Products 9ft Lighted Inflatable Christmas Santa Claus & Reindeer Indoor Outdoor w/ Electric Fan Blower ($79.99, originally $129.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Best Choice Products 9ft Lighted Inflatable Christmas Santa Claus & Reindeer Indoor Outdoor w/ Electric Fan Blower

It’s time to start thinking about holiday yard decor, and $50 off this jolly sleigh inflatable is a steal. Despite being nine feet long, it’s super easy to assemble—you just need five minutes to get it inflated.

Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set ($19.98, originally 29.990; walmart.com)

Walmart Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set

This festive trio of candles is great if your holiday decor style is on the subtle side of things. The set includes balsam and cedar; sage and citrus; and sparkling cinnamon. They’ll add a warm glow and inviting scent to any corner of the house—whether it’s your place or a lucky friend’s.

HOMCOM 8FT Tall Outdoor Lighted Inflatable Christmas Lawn Decoration, Santa Claus with Bell ($52.99, originally $125.99; walmart.com)

Walmart HOMCOM 8FT Tall Outdoor Lighted Inflatable Christmas Lawn Decoration, Santa Claus with Bell

Fill the front yard with holiday spirit courtesy of this inflatable St. Nick, who comes in at an incredibly impressive eight feet. LEDs within keep Santa illuminated at night as well.

6-Pack Metal Wire Wreath Frame, 16” Round DIY Floral Flower Wreaths ($22.99, originally 32.99; walmart.com)

Walmart 6-Pack Metal Wire Wreath Frame, 16” Round DIY Floral Flower Wreaths

Go Scandi with your wreath look this autumn—and craft a few as gifts with this set as well, should you be so inclined. The set comes with six 16-inch metal frames to decorate with foliage, ribbons, or other materials of your choosing.