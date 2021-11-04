Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

If you love shopping at Etsy, then you already know that it’s one of the best places to find handmade, unique and totally original items from small businesses. If you’re new to shopping at the global online marketplace, you’ll be pleased to find just about anything you’re looking for — including home decor, fashion, arts and crafts, vintage items and so much more. It even has an entire Holiday Shop that’s full of fantastic gift ideas and holiday decor.

Scroll down to peruse 20 of our top holiday gifts from Etsy.

KatyRyanDesigns Face Mug (starting at $17.99; etsy.com)

Etsy KatyRyanDesigns Face Mug

Sipping your morning coffee is even better with an adorable personalized mug printed with your favorite picture of a pet or loved one.

Sweetwaterdecor Sweater Weather Candle ($20; etsy.com)

Etsy Sweetwaterdecor Sweater Weather Candle

A candle is a delightful gift to give to just about anyone on your holiday list, especially when it smells as amazing as this Sweater Weather scent that’s made with notes of amber, warm spices and citrus.

904Custom Custom Recipe Bamboo Cutting Board (starting at $22.39, originally starting at $27.99; etsy.com)

Etsy 904Custom Custom Recipe Bamboo Cutting Board

Memorialize a beloved family recipe with this custom bamboo cutting board that can be engraved in the exact handwriting of a loved one or a favorite font. You can also choose from three different sizes.

CaitlynMinimalist Letter Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Letter Necklace

Personalized jewelry is always on-trend. We especially love this dainty handmade style that’s available in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold finishes.

ProperLetter Custom Doormat ($55.20, originally $69; etsy.com)

Etsy ProperLetter Custom Doormat

Did someone on your gift list just move into a new home? If so, a personalized doormat is a sweet way to welcome guests, especially for holiday gatherings.

TheLamare Gratitude Journal ($23.95; etsy.com)

Etsy TheLamare Gratitude Journal

Set positive intentions and daily affirmations alongside life goals and free-flow writing all in one with this gorgeous and minimalist gratitude journal. It’s especially perfect to give a loved one as we head into a new year.

WellThreadedUS Custom Pet Ornament ($12, originally $30; etsy.com)

Etsy WellThreadedUS Custom Pet Ornament

Animal lovers will absolutely adore these custom pet portrait ornaments. Each ceramic ornament is printed with the picture you send in for a gift that’s both sentimental and beautifully crafted.

PrintOurPet Custom Framed Pet Portrait (starting at $27.98, originally starting at $34.97; etsy.com)

Etsy PrintOurPet Custom Framed Pet Portrait

Another great gift for anyone with a furry friend is this custom framed pet portrait. Your favorite image of your pet is printed on giclée Epson matte paper and framed for a piece that will be admired forever.

LaMarcotterie Natural Soap Gift Set ($59.04, originally $73.80; etsy.com)

Etsy LaMarcotterie Natural Soap Bar Gift Set

Handcrafted, 100% vegan and made with delicious-smelling essential oils, plant butters and botanical extracts, this six-piece natural soap bar gift set is a wonderful eco-conscious gift.

UnoAllaVota Set of 6 Murano-Style Drinking Glasses ($109; etsy.com)

Etsy UnoAllaVota Set of 6 Murano Style Drinking Glasses

These colorful confetti-patterned stemless glasses are just as much fun to drink out of as they are to look at. Handblown in Italy, these are the ultimate eye-catching homeware gift to give this holiday season.

CreateGiftLove Personalized Photo Key Ring in Leather Case ($41.36; etsy.com)

Etsy CreateGiftLove Personalized Photo Key Ring in Leather Case

Keep your loved ones with you wherever you go with this custom leather key ring. Personalize it with a special photo on the inside and monogram or engraving with up to six characters on the outside.

Leftcoastoriginal Personalized Charcuterie Planks (starting at $57.95, originally starting at $72.44; etsy.com)

Etsy Leftcoastoriginal Personalized Charcuterie Planks

Entertaining is easy with a customized charcuterie platter. Complete with individual sections for your favorite snacks, this board can be engraved with a name, date, quote or message for an extra-special touch.

LWedderburnDesign Lambswool Mittens ($38.04; etsy.com)

Etsy LWedderburnDesign Lambswool Mittens

Soft, cozy and gorgeous? These handmade mittens are knitted from ultra-soft lambswool that’s sure to keep your hands warm all season.

Paperandclaystudio Svulme Vase ($51.20, originally $64; etsy.com)

Etsy Paperandclaystudio Svulme Vase

Plant lovers will be overjoyed with one of these colorful and kitschy vases. Trendy and modern, they’ll add a fun pop of color to any space.

Vyshyto Custom Pet Hoodie (starting at $57.60, originally starting at $72; etsy.com)

Etsy Vyshyto Custom Pet Hoodie

The only way to make a cozy hoodie even more perfect? Embroider it with an adorable picture of your pet, of course! You can choose from a variety of embroidery designs and colors and even add in your pet’s name free of charge.

PunchyStuff Beginner Needle Punch Kit (starting at $39.99; etsy.com)

Etsy PunchyStuff Beginner Needle Punch Kit

For those who like to do their own embroidery or are looking to start a new crafting hobby, this beginner’s needle punch kit is the perfect gift.

NorthwindSupply Personalized Golf Valuables Pouch (starting at $24.70, originally starting at $27.45; etsy.com)

Etsy NorthwindSupply Personalized Golf Valuables Pouch

Golfers will love to receive these personalized pouches as a gift. You can customize everything from the color to the foil used for the monogram.

ShopEvren Oval Signet Ring (starting at $60.73, originally starting at $75.91; etsy.com)

Etsy ShopEvren Oval Signet Ring

Another gorgeous piece of personal jewelry that is sure to stand the test of time is a classic signet ring. We love this oval-shaped version, which is available in sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil, and can be engraved with up to 10 characters.

Lapetiteleonne Zero Waste Makeup Remover Pad Set (starting at $16.45; etsy.com)

Etsy Lapetiteleonne Zero Waste Makeup Remover Pad Set

These reusable cotton rounds are a lovely alternative to disposable face wipes, made from organic cotton and bamboo and dyed with plants. Basically, they’re a perfect gift for any eco-conscious beauty lover.

WoolArtDesign Chunky Knit Blanket (starting at $61.19, originally starting at $76.48; etsy.com)

Etsy WoolArtDesign Chunky Knit Blanket

Nothing is better than cuddling up on the couch under an ultra-cozy blanket and this chunky cotton knit throw is soft, fluffy, warm and gorgeous enough to display in any space.