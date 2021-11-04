If you’ve been seeing and hearing a lot about the outdoor gear brand Yeti lately, you’re not alone. Made famous by its ultra-insulating coolers, the brand has garnered a dedicated following, thanks to its wide array of durable, well-built and well-designed products.

We’ve tested a handful of Yeti goods over the years, including its Rambler water bottle — which we named the best water bottle of 2021 — and Yeti’s travel bags. And after all that testing, we’ve found that generally, anything Yeti makes is pretty great. But to help you figure out what’s actually worth your hard-earned money, we went hands-on with even more Yeti products. Below, we’ve put together a list of 21 items, most of which we’ve tested ourselves, that we think you’ll love. So from coolers and water bottles to camp chairs and even a dog bed, here are our all-time favorite Yeti products.

Yeti coolers

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

Yeti is most well known for its incredibly durable, insulated coolers. If you want to be able to keep ice for days on end while you’re camping or stash cold beers in the backyard, this 45-liter cooler is the perfect pick for you. We’ve used the Yeti Tundra for a little over a year now, and it’s safe to say it’s the best cooler we’ve ever used. It’s been an impromptu refrigerator on many camping trips and kept our food nice and cold. The Tundra is available in tons of sizes, from 35 liters to 350 liters.

Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler ($399.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler

Yeti’s coolers have extra-thick walls for insulation, which means they can be bulky, heavy and cumbersome to move around. Thankfully, Yeti threw some wheels and a handle on the Tundra Haul so you can have a more portable cooler perfect for the park or backyard.

Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler

If you’re really against lugging around a heavy cooler, consider the Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler. It doesn’t have the same levels of insulation as the Tundra line, but it is the perfect in-between for a picnic or beach trip. We tried out the backpack and love how comfortable the straps are, how durable the exterior feels and, most of all, how convenient it makes keeping your food and drinks cool.

Yeti drinkware

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce ($39.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle

Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, the Yeti Rambler is an outstanding bottle that keeps drinks cold or hot for a ridiculously long time. While the dual-wall vacuum insulation is nice, the Rambler beat out all the other bottles on the market with its ingenious lid. Made of two parts, it features a spout so you can chug water when you need to, but you can still get access to the ultra-wide mouth to quickly fill up with ice and water.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug ($29.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Whether it’s morning coffee or afternoon tea, this insulated mug helps keep your drinks hot until you’re actually done with them. No more sipping on room temperature coffee after just 30 minutes.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator

It’s officially football season and there’s nothing worse than a lukewarm beer on Sunday. Keep your favorite brew ice cold all game long with this can insulator. Plus, it comes in different sizes to fit your favorite can, including slim and tall options.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler ($24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

Whether you’re sitting around the fire or relaxing on the couch, there’s nothing like a glass of wine at the end of the day. If you want to keep that sauvignon blanc ice cold, check out this insulated wine tumbler. It’s available in five gorgeous colors and can even be customized.

Yeti Rambler 16-Ounce Stackable Pint ($24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 16-Ounce Stackable Pint

Perfect for the campsite or the backyard, these stackable, insulated pints are the perfect way to sip on your drinks while keeping them cold.

Yeti Rambler Half-Gallon Jug ($99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler Half-Gallon Jug

Keep even more water ice cold for longer adventures with the Rambler Half Gallon Jug. Featuring a comfortable handle and a spout that’s easy to drink from, this dishwasher-safe jug can store all the water you need. Plus, it comes in a full gallon size too if you need to bring even more water.

Yeti accessories

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl ($49.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl

Your pup deserves the best, even if it’s just their food bowl. This super-durable bowl is built from stainless steel, and even though it’s not insulated, it’s puncture-resistant, stain-resistant and even dishwasher-safe.

Yeti French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover ($79.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover

Yeti isn’t known for its clothes, but surprisingly, the brand offers a solid amount of high-quality apparel. We tried out this French terry quarter-zip and have been wearing it all fall. The material is soft and luxurious, and the subtle Yeti logo gives it a nice touch.

Yeti French Terry Hoodie Pullover ($74.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti French Terry Hoodie Pullover

For a more relaxed look, check out this French terry hoodie, which is available in three colors.

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed

If you’re going to splurge on a dog bed, we’d recommend going big on the Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed. It’s got a removable pillow insert, meaning it’s really two beds in one. Its durable yet soft outer material can withstand your pup’s roughhousing, and it’s even machine-washable.

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair

Perfect for the porch or backyard, this heavy-duty camp chair is the pinnacle of comfort. With a supportive mesh fabric and included cup holder, you’ll be relaxing in style. We tested out this chair ourselves and, while we think it’s a little too heavy to be a must-have on every camping trip, it is extremely comfortable and a great buy if you have a semipermanent place to put it like a backyard.

Yeti Lowlands Blanket ($199.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Lowlands Blanket

This ultra-large and durable blanket is a must if you love going on picnics. Its thick material has a waterproof bottom layer and a soft, insulated top so you can be comfortable on the ground even on the roughest terrain.

Yeti bags

Yeti Crossroads 27-Liter Backpack ($229.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Crossroads 27-Liter Backpack

This versatile backpack is fantastic if you’re a college student or someone who’s always on the go. With plenty of pockets and organization options, this bag will quickly become your daily companion.

Yeti Crossroads 35-Liter Backpack ($249.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Crossroads 35-Liter Backpack

Travelers ready to fly around the world again will love this 35-liter bag, as the interior has a construction more similar to a suitcase than a traditional backpack. If you need a personal item for flights that can fit clothes like a suitcase, this bag is the one for you.

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall ($149.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Camino 35 Carryall

The Carryall tote from Yeti is perfect for day trips around town or to the beach. Plus, it’s made with waterproof materials so you can easily keep it in your boat without worrying about water seeping through. However, it does have an open top, so if it rains, your stuff isn’t guaranteed to stay dry.

Yeti Crossroads 40-Liter Duffel ($199.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Crossroads 40-Liter Duffel

We’ve tested out Yeti’s Crossroads collection and we absolutely love its adventure-ready duffels. Available in both 40-liter and 60-liter sizes, there’s a surprising amount of organization on both the interior and exterior. Plus, the bag’s sturdy materials have held up on many camping trips over the year we’ve used them.

Yeti Panga 75-Liter Duffel ($349.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Panga 75-Liter Duffel

If you need a bag that’s completely waterproof, look no further than Yeti’s Panga line. These bags are completely submersible and will keep all your goods bone-dry.

Yeti Crossroads 29-Inch Luggage ($449.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Crossroads 29-Inch Luggage

Whatever your next adventure is, if you’re in need of a large, durable suitcase, this is the one for you. Featuring extra-sturdy wheels and a tough, water-repellent exterior, this bag can take whatever beating you throw at it.