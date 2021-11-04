Today, you’ll find a deal on an Apple iPad Pro, discounted Bio Bidets and savings on our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. All that and more below.

Walmart Walmart

Walmart has officially launched its Deals for Days event, where you can find an incredible number of discounts at Black Friday prices from now until the actual day after Thanksgiving. You’ll also find new deals every week leading up to Black Friday, with some particularly great steals on TVs, robot vacuums, small appliances, apparel, accessories and more. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early, or pick something up for yourself.

Bed Bath and Beyond Bed Bath and Beyond

For five days only, Bed Bath & Beyond will be throwing its hat in the ring of early Black Friday deals. You’ll find discounts across all categories, 40% off select toys, 25% off serveware and table linens, and up to $50 off cookware and small appliances. We’re also seeing popular brands like Shark/Ninja, Breville, Nespresso, Cuisinart and more included in the sale, so get those 20% off coupons ready and start your holiday shopping if you haven’t already.

Apple Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 128 GB

As part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, the retailer is running a promo on the latest iPad Pro models. Snag the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128 GB of storage for just $699.99 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version) now, and make someone (or yourself) very happy for the holidays.

Amazon Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Amazon for less as a part of today’s promotion. Right now toilets, bidets and other accessories are up to 30% off, with prices as low as $22.99 for a bidet attachment if you’re really looking to commit to the cleanliness.

Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($171, originally $229; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System. The highly rated bundle is down to $171 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

More deals to shop

• Get a TV and a work of art in one, with $800 off Samsung’s famous The Frame TV, now from $449.99. Watch your shows in 4K and then watch as they disappear into a believable gallery frame, complete with complementary art to display.

• Buy what is essentially an instant assistant chef to help you get through the season’s calendar of dinners, cocktails and potlucks. Instant brand appliances including air fryers and pressure cookers are up to 35% off at Amazon.

• Give the gift of never vacuuming again with the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, now down to $174 instead of $329 over at Walmart.

• We love Rifle Paper Co.’s floral, calligraphic designs, and right now you can save on holiday gifts, cards and more with 25% off purchases of $50 or more. Just use the code EARLYBIRD at checkout.

• From durable hiking sandals to ones meant more for tropical destinations, Tevas are a go-to for comfortable footwear. Right now its footwear is up to 21% off over on Woot!.

• We can always use an excuse for another houseplant, and right now large potted plants (including monstera plants) are 25% off at Lowe’s.

• Cuisinart’s cookware is consistently great, and just in time for holiday cooking, this 14-piece set is $69.99 (or $5 per piece) instead of $199.99 at Best Buy.

• Black, all-purpose Timberland Chelsea boots go easily from work to play — and right now this style for men is $85 off at REI.

• Upgrade your home audio with JBL audio equipment during the brand’s early access Black Friday sale, featuring up to 50% off top-rated products like Live Pro+ earbuds, Tour One noise-cancelling headphones and gaming headsets (shipping is free, too).

• Get a great deal on Marvel toys with up to 31% off at Amazon, and tick a few holiday gifts for the kids off your list in the meantime.

Deals you may have missed

Macy's

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs, 3-Pack ($79.98, originally $134.99; amazon.com)

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Amazon. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now one of the biggest names in activewear is offering members 20% off at checkout. Use promo code MEMBERS to snag the savings, but you’ll have to sign up beforehand to do so (don’t worry, it’s free!). Just be sure to shop soon; the sale lasts only until tomorrow.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $115 off on certified Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $94.99 in Phantom Black; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $280; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum (starting at $499; amazon.com)

iRobot The Roomba j7+.

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7, is now at the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Starting at $499, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7 comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Those looking to up their exercise routine this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to $59.95 at Amazon — that’s about $40 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Target Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $248. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Dyson Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Stick Vacuum

Dyson stick vacuums are some of the best and most coveted on the market, making this deal on the Outsize that much more exceptional. Right now you can get this stick vac for $200 off, plus free tools worth up to $75 for free when you add them to your basket. The Outsize will run up to 120 minutes on charge and features two interchangeable batteries you can use so you’re never without power. It also features three cleaning modes for a variety of tasks as well as an incredibly powerful digital motor that spins up to 60 times per second to give you the ultimate clean.

Apple Apple AirTags

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $89 on Daily Steals for a four-pack when you use the code ADSATAG. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

Best Buy Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing right now now, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloth Swedish Dishcloths

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $13.27 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.