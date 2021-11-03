The effort to phase out fossil fuels gains momentum at COP26

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) The push to phase out fossil fuels is gaining momentum at the COP26 climate summit.

At least 20 countries have agreed to end financing for fossil fuel projects abroad, a UK official told CNN, in a deal expected to be announced Thursday.

Another source close to the COP26 climate summit negotiations said that the US was party to the agreement. Officials at the US State Department did not respond to CNN to confirm the country's involvement.

Several countries had already agreed to end international financing for coal, but this agreement would be the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects as well.

The deal "represents a change in norms that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago," Iskander Erzini Vernoit, a climate finance expert at think tank E3G, told CNN. "We've seen this go from the niche frontier concepts to at the core of the mainstream."

