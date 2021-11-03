At least 20 countries have agreed to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

(CNN) At least 20 countries have agreed to end financing for fossil fuel projects abroad, a UK official told CNN, in a deal expected to be announced Thursday.

Another source close to the COP26 climate summit negotiations said that the US was party to the agreement. Officials at the US State Department did not immediately respond to CNN to confirm the country's involvement.

Several countries had already agreed to end international financing for coal, but this agreement would be the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects as well.

The deal "represents a change in norms that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago," Iskander Erzini Vernoit, a climate finance expert at think tank E3G, told CNN. "We've seen this go from the niche frontier concepts to at the core of the mainstream."

In October, the UN Environment Programme's annual "production gap" report found 15 major fossil fuel-generating countries will produce roughly 110% more coal, oil, and gas in 2030 than what would be necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and 45% more than what would be consistent with 2 degrees.

