At least 20 countries have agreed to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

(CNN) At least 20 countries have agreed to end financing for fossil fuel projects abroad, a UK official told CNN, in a deal expected to be announced Thursday.

Another source close to the COP26 climate summit negotiations said that the US was party to the agreement. Officials at the US State Department did not immediately respond to CNN to confirm the country's involvement.

Several countries had already agreed to end international financing for coal, but this agreement would be the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects as well.

In October, the UN Environment Programme's annual "production gap" report found 15 major fossil fuel-generating countries will produce roughly 110% more coal, oil, and gas in 2030 than what would be necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and 45% more than what would be consistent with 2 degrees.

recent study published in the journal Nature found that a vast majority of the planet's remaining oil, natural gas, and coal reserves must remain in the ground by 2050 to avoid these consequences. Most regions around the world, according to the authors, must reach peak fossil fuel production now or within the next decade to limit the critical climate threshold.

Read More