Why classic cars are the next big thing in electric vehicles

While aesthetically beautiful, classic cars have a reputation for being unreliable and bad for the environment. That's why companies like UK-based Lunaz are converting these old automobiles to electric vehicles (EVs). It says it can give cars like this 1950s Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud a new lease on life, while making them easier to maintain and use. Look through the gallery to see more electrifying classic car conversions.

In addition to replacing the combustion engine with its own electric powertrain, Lunaz strips the car and rebuilds it -- as it did with this Jaguar XK120 and Bentley Flying Spur -- to add bespoke modern amenities such as air conditioning and heated seats.

Founded in 2018 by David Lorenz and Jon Hilton, the company's initial offerings are focused on converting iconic British brands and models -- such as this classic Range Rover. According to Lorenz, renovations take thousands of hours, and cost upwards of $250,000.

In October 2021, Lunaz announced limited production slots to convert the classic Aston Martin DB6 car, starting at $1 million, and invited commissions for the rare DB4 and DB5 models -- James Bond's car of choice.

London Electric Cars is another UK-based conversion shop that hopes to make classic cars more sustainable. Matthew Quitter founded the garage in 2017 after converting his own 1953 Morris Minor (pictured).

Working on more budget-friendly conversions, London Electric Cars converts vintage vehicles such as this 1996 Mini Cooper, for between £30,000 ($41,000) to £200,000 ($275,000). However, Quitter hopes that governments will consider subsidy schemes to make this more affordable.

So far, Quitter has worked on six conversion projects, like this 1983 Mini Cooper, and has 17 in the garage. He says that a conversion takes around 16 weeks if they have converted a similar model before, but new projects can take up to a year.

California-based EV West opened in 2010, and set out to bust the myth that gas vehicles will always outperform electric with its high-powered conversions of classic cars, like this Volkswagen Baja Bug, designed for off-road driving.

This unusual dual motor, double-cab Volkswagen minivan doesn't look like much from the outside -- but under the rear seats are 18 Tesla Smart Module battery packs which give it around 180 miles of range. Since its electric conversion, the minivan has driven 40,000 miles , according to EV West.

EV West founder Michael Bream says electric cars are gaining popularity because the driving experience is better than people thought it would be. "As more people get to experience their first drive in an EV, they want that same great experience in their classic car," he tells CNN.

EV West often uses Tesla engines, such as in this 21-window Volkswagen minibus which is fitted with a Tesla Model S six-pack battery module and a HyPer9 motor.