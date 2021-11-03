Southwest Airlines pilot accused of assaulting another crew member over mask dispute

(CNN) A Southwest Airlines pilot is accused of assaulting another crew member following a mask dispute last month in San Jose, California, according to information received from the airline and local law enforcement.

The October 18 incident occurred at a Doubletree hotel bar and "involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks," said San Jose Police Department spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

The pilot was cited for alleged assault and battery and the matter has been referred to local prosecutors, Camarillo said. He noted that police are not releasing the name, profession, or other details about the victim due to privacy reasons.

Read More