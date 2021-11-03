9-year-old unlocks her dad's phone with his face to call 911 as carbon monoxide filled her house

(CNN) A quick-thinking 9-year-old in Brockton, Massachusetts, is being credited with saving her family after her parents were overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator they had borrowed after the powerful nor'easter that swept through the area.

Jayline Barbosa Brandão was in bed on October 28 when she heard her dad yelling and ran to find him with his mom, who had lost consciousness.

Her dad was also overwhelmed by the colorless, odorless gas, so she grabbed his phone to call 911.

The iPhone was locked, but she was able to hold it up to his face to unlock it using facial ID.