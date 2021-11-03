Rana Reider, prominent track and field coach, under investigation over sexual misconduct complaints

(CNN) Rana Reider, a prominent track and field coach, is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct by the US Center for SafeSport, after complaints were made against him, his attorney tells CNN on Wednesday.

Reider's attorney, Ryan Stevens, said that SafeSport has recently assigned an investigator "to perform interviews and other work," regarding the complaints. Stevens also said that his client has not received a notice of allegations or any evidence from the agency.

"The motives and timing of the alleged claims have not been vetted or investigated yet, but they need to be," Stevens said in a statement.

SafeSport, which oversees sexual misconduct and other abuse allegations within the US Olympic and Paralympic community, said in a statement, "The United States Center for SafeSport does not comment on matters to protect the integrity of the investigative process."

Reider has coached notable athletes such as Christian Taylor , Andre De Grasse, Tianna Bartoletta, Dafne Schippers, Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita.

Read More