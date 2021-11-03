Big Three shine as the LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul moves to third in all-time assist list

(CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers' Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis starred in a 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
In what was the second consecutive meeting at Staples Center between these two teams, the Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter and held on to secure a third-straight win and improve their record to 5-3 this season.
The tight game was ultimately decided when Kevin Porter Jr.'s attempted three-pointer rimmed out just before the buzzer.
James led the way for the Lakers with 30 points and 10 assists, while Westbrook and Davis contributed 27 points each as the Big Three combined for 84 points.
Asked about a tweet he sent saying he couldn't wait to play on Tuesday, James explained how "the competitive juices started flowing" before the game.
"I just felt like I had a great 48 hours after our game on Sunday, as far as my preparation, as far as my ankle, as far as me getting back to feeling like myself," he told reporters after having missed two games last week due to a right ankle injury.
"I also happened to be watching the Monday night game, watching (the Kansas City Chiefs') Pat Mahomes throwing the ball sideways on the side of defenders running at him and also watching a bunch of NBA games at the same time ... that's when I sent the tweet out."
Chris Paul moves up the record books
Meanwhile, Chris Paul moved into third place in the NBA's all-time assist list as the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100.
With his 10,336th career assist and eighth of the night, Paul moved past Steve Nash on the all-time list having just overtaken Mark Jackson on 10,334.
Paul finished the game with 14 points -- all of which came in the second half -- and 18 assists as Mikal Bridges led the scoring for the Suns, who improved to 3-3 this season, with 22 points.
"I'm grateful and I thank God for this opportunity," said 36-year-old Paul. "Not just to be on this team or still in the league, but just to be playing. I don't take that for granted."
The East is Heat-ing up
In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat moved to the top of the standings after winning their fifth-straight game on Tuesday with a 125-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
It was a fifth-straight win for the Heat, who had four players -- Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry -- score 22 points or more for the first time in franchise history, according to NBA.com.
"I would consider them the best team in the league right now," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said after the game.
Luka Doncic had 33 points for the Mavs, who are now 4-3 for the season and face off with their state rivals the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.