Big Three shine as the LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul moves to third in all-time assist list

(CNN) The Los Angeles Lakers' Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis starred in a 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

In what was the second consecutive meeting at Staples Center between these two teams, the Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter and held on to secure a third-straight win and improve their record to 5-3 this season.

The tight game was ultimately decided when Kevin Porter Jr.'s attempted three-pointer rimmed out just before the buzzer.

James led the way for the Lakers with 30 points and 10 assists, while Westbrook and Davis contributed 27 points each as the Big Three combined for 84 points.

Asked about a tweet he sent saying he couldn't wait to play on Tuesday, James explained how "the competitive juices started flowing" before the game.

