Former All Black Carl Hayman diagnosed with early onset dementia

(Reuters) Former New Zealand prop Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 41, shining the spotlight on concussion-related illness in former rugby players.

Hayman, who played the last of his 45 tests at the 2007 World Cup, revealed to New Zealand sport website 'The Bounce' he had also been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"I spent several years thinking I was going crazy. At one stage, that's genuinely what I thought," Hayman said.

"It was the constant headaches and all these things going on that I couldn't understand."

Hayman, whose playing career ended six years ago with French club Toulon, struggled with alcohol abuse in recent years and was given a suspended prison sentence in France in 2019 after admitting to charges of domestic violence.

