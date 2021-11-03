This is what Aaron Rodgers has said about his Covid-19 vaccine status

(CNN) Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers will sit out Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, according to his team.

Multiple outlets -- including the NFL Network and ESPN -- have reported that Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19, citing sources.

CNN has reached out to the Packers and the NFL for comment but has not yet gotten a response.

This is what Rodgers has said on the subject:

