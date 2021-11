This is what Aaron Rodgers has said about his Covid-19 vaccine status

(CNN) Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers will sit out Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, according to his team.

Head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday wouldn't confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or give his vaccination status. LaFleur told reporters that last season's league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

Multiple outlets -- including the NFL Network and ESPN -- have reported that Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19, citing sources.

CNN has reached out to the Packers and the NFL for comment but has not yet gotten a response.

This is what Rodgers has said on the subject:

Read More