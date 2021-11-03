Israeli court halts auction of tattoo kit said to have been used at Auschwitz

An Israeli court suspended on Wednesday the auction of a partial tattoo kit billed as having been used on inmates at the Auschwitz death camp, following an outcry from Holocaust survivors.

Obtained from a private collector, the eight fingernail-sized steel dies, each lined with pins to form numerals, would have been pressed into prisoners' flesh with ink to brand their serial numbers, according to auctioneer Meir Tzolman.

His website had deemed it "the most shocking of Holocaust items," with a projected sale value of $30,000 to $40,000.

Bidding reached $3,400 by Wednesday, when Tel Aviv District Court granted a request by survivors to order the auction halted pending a November 16 hearing on whether it should proceed. Tzolman's website was amended to show the sale had been suspended.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz, among a number of camps run by Nazi Germany on occupied Polish soil during World War II. It was the only facility that tattooed inmates.

