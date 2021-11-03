Real Madrid becomes first team to score 1,000 Champions League goals

(CNN) Real Madrid became the first team in Champions League/European Cup history to score 1,000 goals.

Karim Benzema coolly slotted home from close range in the 14th minute to give the Spanish giants the lead against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening. He added another in the second half.

The Frenchman's goal also brought up the landmark goalscoring feat for Real Madrid, becoming the first team to reach the 1,000-goal mark.

German giants Bayern Munich are in second position, with 768 goals while Real's rivals Barcelona is in third position with 655 goals.

The club has had some prolific goal scorers over the years, none more so than Cristiano Ronaldo who, during his nine seasons in Madrid, became the leading scorer in the tournament's history, including the 105 goals he scored for Real Madrid.

