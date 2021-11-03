Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or you just want your entire home to smell festive for the holiday season, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy and wax blended candles that are handcrafted, nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. Homesick also has the market cornered on developing scents that can evoke a memory of a time, place or feeling, which is what makes its candles, air fresheners and reed diffusers so popular.

While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save and get your shopping or holiday atmosphere-making done early with this Underscored-exclusive promotion. When you use the code SHOPEARLY15 at checkout, you’ll get 15% off your total order. The code will work on any product sitewide, but the offer lasts only until Nov. 7, so be sure to snag your favorite scents before the discount expires.

Here are a few candles we recommend as we head into the holidays.

Homesick Homesick

This 13.75-ounce candle features all the best smells of the holidays, with top notes of Fraser fir and holly berry and finishing notes of sugar, spruce and cedar to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Homesick Homesick

Savor all your favorite flavors of Hanukkah beyond celebrating the holiday’s eight nights with this incredibly on-point candle. Once you light it, you’ll be hit with a mix of baked apples, butter and potatoes, but when you let it burn for a while, you’ll find notes of vanilla, sugar and pomegranate.

Homesick Homesick

What’s better than taking a brisk stroll through freshly fallen snow? Staying warm inside while a candle evokes that moment for you. You’ll get top notes of red currant and sugarplum from this heavenly scent, with finishing notes of winter rose and sandalwood for added depth.

Homesick Homesick

Even if you can’t go see the ballet this year, this candle will help you feel like you’re there. Start your burn smelling beloved baking scents like clove, cinnamon and pecan, and finish it off with sandalwood, ginger and vanilla. Yum.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.