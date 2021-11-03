If any department store knows how to do sales, it’s Macy’s — and the retailer is already debuting some Black Friday deals way ahead of schedule. True to form, the sale covers the store’s full range of wares, from home, mattresses and small appliances to beauty, clothing and more.

We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the early slate of deals, including high-performance kettles that boil water to the perfect temperature to a pillow top mattress to help you catch some zzz’s. Since you can also take an extra 15% off many of the already reduced prices, we’ve done the math for those deals so you can see just how big the bargains are.

Shop some of our favorite deals below, then check out the whole range of discounts over at Macy’s.

Clothing

Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim Fit TH Flex Stretch Wool Suit

It’s hard to beat this price for such a sleek two-piece suit, which comes in a medium blue perfect for all-year wear. The wool suit comes woven with the brand’s TH Flex incorporated, so it’s easy to move in and comfortable to wear from 9 to 5 (or later).

Macy's Cotton Waffle-Textured Bathrobe

There’s Team Waffle and Team Plush when it comes to robes, and if you or your partner is Team Waffle, it doesn’t get much better than this robe — especially when it’s $120 off.

Macy's First Impressions Baby 4-Pack Printed Bodysuits

Keep your little one dressed for four days (OK, maybe two, given the inevitable costume changes) with this multipack of deeply discounted onesies.

Macy's Jenni Long-Sleeve Waffle Pajama Top and Jogger Set

Perfectly cozy for winter in buffalo plaid, this red-and-black loungewear set goes from your after-work Netflix sesh to curling up under the duvet.

Jewelry

Macy's Fitbit Sense Carbon Strap Smart Watch 39mm

This feature-rich Fitbit doesn’t just track your steps — it’ll monitor how your body responds to stress, check out your heart rhythm and monitor your skin temperature. If you have an Android, you can even tap into the watch’s smart capacities to send quick text and voice replies to incoming messages.

Macy's Macy's Medium Flat-Edge Hoop Earrings in 10-Karat Gold, Rose Gold or White Gold

If hoops are your or a special someone’s go-to for jewelry, this 10-karat pair of earrings will quickly become an everyday essential — especially at $350 off.

Macy's Macy’s Coin Double-Sided 18-Inch Pendant Necklace in 14-Karat Gold

A minimalist jewelry wearer’s dream, this necklace looks great with this season’s prairie dresses and turtlenecks — and right now it’s majorly on sale at $525 off.

Macy's Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Crystal & Stone Flower Stud Earrings

For an elevated pair of go-with-anything earrings, these floral studs add some chic playfulness

to your basic duo of gold studs.

Small appliances

Macy's Zwilling Enfinigy Kettle Pro

Zwilling’s high-powered, high-design line combines great looks with performance in a kettle that will get the pasta water boiling in no time and features precise temperature controls for tea, baby bottles and more.

Macy's Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY Custom 14-Cup Food Processor

Food processors are amazing for taking care of food in bulk, and this 14-cup one will never let you down when it comes to capacity. Blend up batches of salsa, make family-size quantities of hummus and take care of pie crust with the included mixing blade.

Macy's Zwilling Enfinigy Kitchen Scale

Scales are sadly underrated as a kitchen essential in the US, but trust: You need one! It’ll prevent baking mishaps, thanks to its exact measurements; keep you from using a ton of measuring cups; and can even help you portion out perfect amounts of pasta.

Macy's Sharper Image Massager Deep Tissue Percussion with Case

Make your post-workout recovery a lot less sore with this deep-tissue massage gun. It’ll knead out aches and pains and loosen tight muscles, breaking up that pesky lactic acid along the way.

Beauty

Macy's Kenra Professional Platinum Blow-Dry Spray, 3.4-Ounce

Tuck this 5-star-rated spray into your travel bag for frizz-free strands no matter where you’re traveling this holiday season. (It also makes a great stocking stuffer for your favorite jet-setter.)

Macy's DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler, 5.1-Ounce

DevaCurl’s products are great for fine to thick hair, and this smoother does a great job of making each of your curls stand out without weighing them down — especially as we get into hat season.

Macy's BareMinerals 4-Piece Prime Time Set

Everything you need for the holidays is in this handy kit, which is perfect for throwing in a pouch for office-to-holiday-party transformations. You’ll get mini versions of one of the brand’s signature foundations, a berry lipstick and blush, plus BareMinerals’ Prime Time foundation primer so your look lasts the evening.

Furniture and home

Macy's Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set With Blade Guards, Set of 4

These knives have garnered somewhat of a cult following for their great price-to-quality ratio, and that ratio just got even better with this sale. Grab all five knives and covers (important for those of us who throw ’em in drawers) for just $14 during the early Black Friday deals.

Macy's Luminarc Concerto Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4

If you have more guests coming for a holiday meal than you do wine glasses, stock up now. These stemless wine glasses are perfect for holding a glass of rich rioja or Chianti over the holidays — and you can’t beat four for $5.

Macy's Beautyrest BR800 12-Inch Plush Euro Top King Mattress

Upgrade your sleep with a new mattress this winter. This top-rated Beautyrest boasts a plush pillow top and great support across the board, from gel memory foam where you need it most to 1,051 pocketed coils.

