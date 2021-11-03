Long a staple of wedding registries, wishlists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale at Best Buy right now.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Stand Mixer is about $280 off, bringing the price down to $219.99 instead of $499.99. It makes a great gift for a special someone, or let’s be honest, for yourself. After all, the whirlwind baking season that is October through December is currently underway, and this machine will take care of your cookie-batter blending and pie-crust mixing, so your hands are free to keep going with the dinner-prep checklist.

Choose from standout colors Empire Red, Ink Blue, Onyx Black or Silver — there’s something for every kitchen aesthetic. Thanks to its ability to handle heavy-duty tasks, you don’t have to worry about the motor overheating when you’re making a double batch of holiday treats. In fact, it’ll handle batches of up to nine dozen in one go, so consider your batch baking covered. Plus, its 10 speeds will handle any other task it’s handed, too.

If you’re gifting this to someone else, you can consider some gifts ticked off the list for a while to come: The 10-plus collection of KitchenAid attachments also make excellent presents for any occasion. This model comes equipped with the spiral dough hook, coated flat beater and wire whip — as well as the five-quart bowl, of course — to get the lucky recipient started.

We’re not the only ones who love this machine either: More than 11,000 customers have left a cumulative 4.8 stars behind for this much-loved appliance. KitchenAid appliances have a reputation for quality too, so this is one gift that’ll last and last through many holiday-baking seasons to come. Shop it now at Best Buy before it sells out.