This year is worthy of celebration, and the joyous holiday Hanukkah allows us to do just that. Similar to other winter holidays, there are plenty of decorations to help you get into the spirit, from the brightest lights and candles to a gorgeous new menorah.

Don’t sit on your tuchus though — Hanukkah this year starts on Nov. 28!

Hanukkah menorahs

Threshold Modern Menorah ($25; target.com)

Target Threshold Modern Menorah

Choose a chic, modern menorah this season and usher in a new tradition for your modern family.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dove Menorah ($30; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dove Menorah

A peaceful dove menorah is the perfect way to celebrate freedom and light this Hanukkah, and we love this classic little bird.

Zion Judaica Hanukkah Menorah ($19.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Zion Judaica Hanukkah Menorah

This classic menorah is a bestseller on Amazon, with one 5-star reviewer enthusing, “​​We are on a tight budget, so this one was perfect for us because it was affordable, not cheaply made so it is durable, and also a beautiful piece! It will grace our dinner table for many years to come!”

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Electric Menorah

Candles banned in your home? Or are they difficult for a loved one to deal with? This electric menorah is a simple, elegant solution — just tighten one light each night to light up the pewter menorah.

Hanukkah candles

Homesick Latkes and Lights Candle

Fill your home with the smells of baked apples, butter and potatoes (with notes of sugar and pomegranate too) with this cheeky latke-scented candle.

ZeeCandlesPuyallup Carved Hanukkah Pillar Candle ($32; etsy.com)

Etsy ZeeCandlesPuyallup Carved Hanukkah Pillar Candle

If your style is a little extra, you’ll love accenting your home with this dramatic hand-carved pillar candle, made with a light blue center, silver accent stripe and cobalt blue exterior. It has three silver menorahs worked into the wax at its midpoint, equally spaced around the pillar.

WriterDesigns Hanukkah Bush Candle ($20.75; etsy.com)

Etsy WriterDesigns Hanukkah Bush Candle

We can’t resist decorating with scent, and this “Hanukkah bush” candle is a cheeky nod to the season. The jarred candle flickers for a full 50 hours and fills the room with “top notes of pine and fresh fir balsam, middle notes of cardamom and pepper, and a base note of Scotch pine.”

Rite Lite Premium Hanukkah Candles ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rite Lite Premium Chanukah Candles

The perfect candles to top your menorah, these blue ombre candles will help you fill your home with light.

Hanukkah indoor decor

Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Eight Nights & Eight Lights Personalized LED Light Hanukkah Shadow Box

Order early to get this shadow box with your family name, a menorah and a sparkling sky to light up your home for Hanukkah!

Inpressing Hanukkah Cookie Cutters and Presses, 4-Pack ($36; etsy.com)

Etsy InpressingvHanukkah Cookie Cutters and Presses, 4-Pack

Decorate your home or table with sweet edible treats that celebrate the season and will taste so delicious with your homemade recipe.

Rite Lite Tree of Life Sabbath Candlestick Set ($110.99, originally $121.99; target.com)

Target Rite Lite Tree of Life Sabbath Candlestick Set

Perfect for decorating your table during Hanukkah or the sabbath, this set of two silver and gold tree of life candlesticks is a bit over five inches tall.

Noble House Happy Holidays Maccabee Collection Microplush Holiday Throw Blanket ($24.99, originally $29.99; target.com)

Target Noble House Happy Holidays Maccabee Collection Microplush Holiday Throw Blanket

Cute and cozy, this microplush blue blanket can be thrown over your couch or chair, and the printed menorah pattern will bring a touch of festivity to your living room. Bonus, it’s so cozy to wrap around you on a cool fall night.

FusionedFamily Happy Merry Ornament ($18; etsy.com)

Etsy FusionedFamily Happy Merry Ornament

Does your family celebrate more than one holiday at this time of the year? This simple ornament celebrates both in the cutest way.

Amscan Metallic Chrismukkah Tinsel Bulb Tree ($24.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Amscan Metallic Chrismukkah Tinsel Bulb Tree

Love the look of a tree? There’s no reason you can’t add a “Hanukkah bush” to your decor this year, and this cute little model is already decorated and ready to go.

Hanukkah outdoor decor

Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Happy Hanukkah Personalized Doormat

Welcome friends and family alike with this sturdy polyester doormat that features your family name and tastefully celebrates the Festival of Lights.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Zion Judaica 7-Foot Large Hanukkah Inflatable Décor Multicolor Menorah

Yes, someone made a giant inflatable menorah for your yard. So why not go all out with this decoration that comes with tie-down ropes and stakes, bulbs to illuminate the base and a powerful fan to ensure easy and fast assembly.

Personalization Mall Personalization Mall Hanukkah Personalized Magnetic Garden Sign

Share the celebration when you welcome everyone over with this sign you can personalize with a message and your family’s last name.