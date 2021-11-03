US woman who aided Bali 'suitcase' murder arrested in Chicago

An American woman deported from Indonesia after serving prison time for her role in her mother's 2014 "suitcase" murder was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges when her plane arrived in Chicago, US authorities said.

Heather Mack, 26, conspired with her boyfriend to kill her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, stuff her body in a suitcase and load it into the trunk of a taxi during a vacation on the Indonesian island of Bali, the US Justice Department said.

Mack was scheduled to appear in US District Court in Chicago, her home city, on Wednesday, it added in a statement.

Indonesian authorities arrested Mack and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 28, after the August 2014 killing. Schaefer was sentenced in 2015 to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack, then 19, received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.

A 2017 US grand jury indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday alleged that Mack and Schaefer came up with their plan to kill Von Wiese-Mack before they left the United States for Bali, and that Schaefer asked his cousin, Ryan Bibbs, about ways of killing her.

