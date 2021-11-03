UN slams atrocities carried out in Tigray conflict, as Ethiopia announces state of emergency

(CNN) The United Nations has condemned atrocities uncovered in a joint investigation into the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday, a day after the country's government announced a nationwide state of emergency and called on citizens to take up arms against the advance of Tigrayan forces toward its capital.

The highly-anticipated report, carried out by the UN Human Rights Office and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, found that all parties in the Tigray conflict have "committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," to varying degrees.

This is a developing story, more to follow...