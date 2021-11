Rescuers save dangling BASE jumper after he slammed into a cliff and his parachute got stuck on a rock

(CNN) First responders in Alberta, Canada, made a daring rescue over the weekend after a BASE jumper slammed into a cliff face and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on a small bit of rock.

The BASE jumper, who was not identified, suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" in Sunday's accident, according to a Facebook post by the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section, Alberta Parks

The man leaped off of the East End of Rundle (EEOR) in the Canadian Rocky Mountains near Canmore, Alberta, but had a problem with his chute, or canopy, on the way down.

"When he deployed his canopy it was twisted and pushed him violently into the rock face," the post said.

After the impact, the man "basically cartwheeled" down the cliff face until part of his canopy got snagged on a rock horn -- saving him from falling all the way to the bottom of the 400-meter cliff, Jeremy Mackenzie, a public safety specialist with the group told CNN news partner CBC

