Dr. Aaron Beck, pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy, dies age 100

(CNN) Dr. Aaron Beck, the pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), has died at the age of 100.

CBT, which is used to treat depression, psychiatric problems and psychological disorders, is a psychological treatment that focuses on changing specific behaviors and thinking processes.

Beck is credited with changing the field of mental health through his development of cognitive therapy, which he developed while working as a psychiatrist at the University of Pennsylvania, according to a statement from the Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy.

Beck passed away peacefully in his home, his daughter said in a statement released Monday.

"My father dedicated his life to the development and testing of treatments to improve the lives of countless people throughout the world facing health and mental health challenges," his daughter, Judith Beck, who co-founded the Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy with her father, said in a statement.

