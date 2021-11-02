Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI after a crash left 1 dead

(CNN) Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in a death after his car rear-ended another car and left one person dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD responded to the crash early Tuesday -- around 3:39 a.m. -- near an intersection where they found a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota RAV4 that was on fire. Firefighters responded and found a person dead inside the Toyota, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota," LVMPD said in a Twitter thread.

Ruggs, 22, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet and remained on scene where he was showing signs of impairment, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada with non-life threatening injuries.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a game on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Read More