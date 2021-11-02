Rev. Jesse Jackson discharged from hospital after being treated for fall at Howard University

(CNN) Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, one day after a fall, and has returned to Howard University to continue negotiations on campus, according to a statement released by the Rainbow Push Coalition.

According to the statement, Jackson had been meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and students concerning their complaints about rodents, mold and flooding in their residential halls when he fell Monday.

Jackson wanted to return to campus, according to the statement, to continue negotiations.

"After bringing the students and the school administration together, Rev. Jackson said there was much progress made yesterday and that he is going back today to help resolve their differences," the statement said.

Jackson's medical tests including a CT scan which came back normal. He was kept overnight for observation.