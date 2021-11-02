Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

(CNN) Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after falling and hitting his head while attending a meeting at Howard University in Washington, DC, Monday, according to his Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was on campus for a meeting with Howard University Pres. Wayne A.I. Frederick and students to address the students' concerns about living conditions in their residential halls when he was injured, a statement from the coalition said.

"When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation," the civil rights organization founded by Jackson said.

"We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator and was later joined by Dr. Wayne Frederick. Our prayers are with the Jackson family," the university said on Twitter

Monday's incident is the latest of recent health concerns for the 80-year-old Jackson.