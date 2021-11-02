Three giraffes died at the Dallas Zoo in less than a month. Experts are looking into whether two of the deaths are connected

(CNN) A third giraffe has died at the Dallas Zoo in less than a month, the zoo reported.

Jesse, a 14-year-old male giraffe died October 29, two days after he first showed signs of an illness, according to the Dallas Zoo. Results from a blood test showed Jesse had "abnormal liver enzymes," the zoo said.

Zoo officials said they are investigating whether Jesse's death is possibly linked to the death of Auggie, a 19-year-old giraffe who died October 22. Auggie died "after dealing with age-related health issues that led to liver failure," the zoo previously said.

On October 3, the zoo also euthanized a three-month old giraffe calf after she was injured.

Auggie's death was first reported as being due to age-related health issues that led to liver failure.

In a statement provided to CNN, the zoo said it suspected the deaths of Jesse and Auggie could be connected but had yet to establish definitive proof.

