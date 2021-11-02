Delta flight to Los Angeles diverted to Dallas due to 'customer disturbance'

(CNN) A "customer disturbance" aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles resulted in the flight being diverted to Dallas on Monday, according to Delta.

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 365 that took off from Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft," Delta said. "We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels."

In its statement Delta did not address the nature of the disturbance.

Bill Moseley, an actor who was on board the flight, said on Twitter the issue was due to an "unruly passenger. Ah, the unfriendly skies!"

Read More