DOJ charges 13 alleged members of violent Chicago gang in federal indictment

(CNN) The Department of Justice has charged 13 members of a Chicago street gang faction with racketeering conspiracy as part of a federal indictment related to dozens of murders, attempted murders and acts of violence spanning more than 20 years.

A 21-count indictment alleges that the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang is responsible for at least 19 murders, 19 attempted murders, several armed robberies, and assaults, according to a statement from US Attorney John Lausch

Members of the gang, based in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, allegedly kept "trap houses" to store firearms and illegal drugs such as cocaine and heroin, the statement says.

"In bringing this racketeering indictment, we are seeking to hold accountable those who played a central role in significant gang violence on the West Side of Chicago," Lausch said

"These RICO charges are the result of many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners working together to fulfill a common mission -- reducing gun violence and keeping the people of Chicago safe."

