Two London police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters

(CNN) Two UK police officers have pleaded guilty to taking and sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were assigned to protect, reports the UK's PA Media news agency.

Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, both of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted to taking and sharing images of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at a court hearing in London on Tuesday, PA Media reports.

The officers were protecting the scene where the sisters' bodies had been found in a park in Wembley, northwest London, when they broke the cordon in order to take photos, before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Jaffer took four photographs and Lewis took two. One image which was sent to a female colleague had been edited to include Lewis' face, according to PA Media.

Jamie Lewis took two photos.

The pair admitted committing misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 2020. They were both arrested on June 22 last year and suspended from duty, reports PA.

