Von Miller reflects on 'amazing run' with the Denver Broncos as he joins the Los Angeles Rams

(CNN)The Denver Broncos agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, boosting the Rams' hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring.
Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks, heads to LA in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
It ends his 10-year association with the Broncos, a period during which he helped the team win their third Super Bowl title in 2016.
"It's a tough day for me, I didn't see it coming. It's just one of those things that you just kind of walk into," Miller said in a video filmed at his home and posted on the Broncos' social media pages.
He added: "I think about living in this house for 10 years of my life. I'm 32. I've been in the league 11 years. I've been here with the Broncos 11 years. That's a third of my life. I grew up here. I evolved here. I became a better teammate, better brother, a better son, and I became a father here in Denver. It's been an amazing run."
Miller also hinted twice during the course of the 10-minute video that he could return to play for the Broncos one day.
With the Rams, who have an overall record of 7-1 this season after victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, he will link up with fellow linebacker Leonard Floyd and the Rams' all-time sack leader Aaron Donald.
"You look at what it takes to be successful defensively, and it's about affecting and influencing the quarterback and this guy does it as well as anybody over the course of his career," head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
"We felt like it was a really good thing for our team. I know a lot of players are excited about being able to add Von to the mix and can't wait to get him here and get going."