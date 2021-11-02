Von Miller reflects on 'amazing run' with the Denver Broncos as he joins the Los Angeles Rams

(CNN) The Denver Broncos agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, boosting the Rams' hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks, heads to LA in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It ends his 10-year association with the Broncos, a period during which he helped the team win their third Super Bowl title in 2016.

"It's a tough day for me, I didn't see it coming. It's just one of those things that you just kind of walk into," Miller said in a video filmed at his home and posted on the Broncos' social media pages.

He added: "I think about living in this house for 10 years of my life. I'm 32. I've been in the league 11 years. I've been here with the Broncos 11 years. That's a third of my life. I grew up here. I evolved here. I became a better teammate, better brother, a better son, and I became a father here in Denver. It's been an amazing run."

