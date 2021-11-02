Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

(CNN) The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.

"They played great. We couldn't keep them in the ballpark," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We walked somebody, then that led to the crooked-number innings. The pitching shut us down."

The Braves once again homered their way to an early lead. In the top of the third, Braves Jorge Soler hammered the eighth pitch from Astros starter Luis Garcia for a three-run home run after Ozzie Albies singled and Eddie Rosario walked around two flyouts. Soler's third homer of the Series traveled an estimated 446 feet, and it was the last pitch Garcia, starting on short rest, threw.

Soler, who was born in Cuba, was named Series MVP.

