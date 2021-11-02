Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 12:45 AM ET, Wed November 3, 2021

Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series.
Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series.

(CNN)The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.
"They played great. We couldn't keep them in the ballpark," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We walked somebody, then that led to the crooked-number innings. The pitching shut us down."
    The Atlanta Braves may win the World Series. But they face a tougher opponent off the field
    The Atlanta Braves may win the World Series. But they face a tougher opponent off the field
    The Braves once again homered their way to an early lead. In the top of the third, Braves Jorge Soler hammered the eighth pitch from Astros starter Luis Garcia for a three-run home run after Ozzie Albies singled and Eddie Rosario walked around two flyouts. Soler's third homer of the Series traveled an estimated 446 feet, and it was the last pitch Garcia, starting on short rest, threw.
      Soler, who was born in Cuba, was named Series MVP.
        Read More
        The Braves' lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the fifth when Atlanta-area native Dansby Swanson crushed a two-run homer off Astros reliever Cristian Javier. Albies, who had walked to lead off the inning, scored ahead of Swanson. One out and two batters later, Freddie Freeman doubled home Soler, who had walked, making the score 6-0.
        Freeman, who could potentially be a free agent after the season, blasted a solo home run in the top of the seventh off Houston's Ryne Stanek to make it 7-0.
          Atlanta starting pitcher Max Fried was spectacular, striking out six in six innings and giving up just four singles. Two of those baserunners were erased on double plays, with Fried starting one of them.
          "His fastball was really good and the slider," Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve said. "He was way better than the first game. He pitched good. He didn't use his curveball too much tonight, but fastball, slider, changeup was really good. He was almost unhittable."
          Braves pitcher Will Smith and catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud celebrate &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-6/h_f7d70381724a854ab83a147cfd49039e&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the World Series&lt;/a&gt; in Houston on Tuesday, November 2.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves pitcher Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate winning the World Series in Houston on Tuesday, November 2.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 65
          Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the Commissioner&#39;s Trophy.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the Commissioner's Trophy.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 65
          Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler celebrates after winning the World Series. Soler was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-6/h_f25ab2ae9a1dc81041e591de517bf90e&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;awarded the title of MVP.&lt;/a&gt;
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler celebrates after winning the World Series. Soler was awarded the title of MVP.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 65
          Braves fans celebrate the World Series win.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves fans celebrate the World Series win.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 65
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hugs relief pitcher Will Smith.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hugs relief pitcher Will Smith.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 65
          The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning the World Series.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning the World Series.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 65
          Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball as center fielder Jose Siri falls during the eighth inning.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball as center fielder Jose Siri falls during the eighth inning.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 65
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates with his teammates after &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/world-series-2021-braves-astros-game-6/h_977e57bcf0c5edb3d32da5ba21e38330&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hitting a solo home run.&lt;/a&gt;
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 65
          Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks to the dugout during the seventh inning.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks to the dugout during the seventh inning.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 65
          Braves left fielder Joc Pederson makes a catch during Game 6.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Braves left fielder Joc Pederson makes a catch during Game 6.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 65
          Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a line drive for an out.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a line drive for an out.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 65
          Michael Brantley of the Astros steps on Max Fried of the Braves on the way to first base.
          Photos: The 2021 World Series
          Michael Brantley of the Astros steps on Max Fried of the Braves on the way to first base.
          Hide Caption