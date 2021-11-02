Late Cristiano Ronaldo goal salvages dramatic point for Manchester United in Champions League

(CNN) A late Cristiano Ronaldo goal salvaged a dramatic point for Manchester United on Tuesday as it drew 2-2 against Atalanta in the Champions League at the Gewiss Stadium.

Josip Iličić scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute. Duván Zapata's cut back falling to the Slovenian at the edge of the box, and he swept the ball home.

Although the Italians looked more likely to double its lead, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized just on the stroke of halftime, finishing off United's best move of the first half to restore parity.

But Zapata's second half strike rebuilt Atalanta's advantage and after constant United pressure, Ronaldo grabbed his second goal of the game in the 91st minute to rescue a point.

The point means with two games to go in the group, it's evenly poised, with United top of the group and with a good chance of going through thanks largely to Ronaldo.

Read More