Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

(CNN) Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, former presidents of FIFA and UEFA, respectively, were indicted for fraud in Switzerland on Tuesday, according to the country's attorney general.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) accuses both men of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss Francs (current value US $2.19 million) from FIFA to Platini.

The attorney general laid out the alleged offenses in an online statement, which said that "between 1998 and 2002, Michel Platini worked as a consultant for the then FIFA President Joseph Blatter.

"In 1999, an annual compensation of CHF 300,000 [current value US $328,000] was agreed upon in a written contract for this advisory activity. This written contract was signed by both Blatter and Platini. The compensation agreed in accordance with this contract was invoiced by Platini on each occasion and paid in full by FIFA."

Then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with then-UEFA president Michel Platini during the 65th FIFA Congress on May 29, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland.

However, in 2011, more than eight years after his advisory contract ended, "Platini demanded a payment in the amount of CHF 2 million. With Blatter's involvement, FIFA made a payment to Platini in said amount at the beginning of 2011.

Read More