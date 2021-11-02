Bosnia's peace deal is at risk of unraveling, warns envoy

Sarajevo The US-sponsored peace deal that ended war in Bosnia in the 1990s is at risk of unraveling unless the international community takes measures to stop Serb separatists, a peace envoy warned in a report to the United Nations seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

In his first report in the capacity of the international community's High Representative in Bosnia, German politician Christian Schmidt said that Bosnia was facing the greatest threat to its existence since the war.

"The prospects for further division and conflict are very real," Schmidt wrote.

He was referring to moves by the Bosnian Serb separatist leadership aimed at undoing key state institutions such as the joint armed forces, the indirect taxation authority and the top judicial body, as well as other institutions.

"This is tantamount to secession without proclaiming it," Schmidt said in the report to the 15-member Security Council which is due to meet this week to discuss Bosnia and reauthorize the European Union-led peacekeeping force EUFOR.

