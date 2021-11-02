Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Known for its expansive selection of extraordinary items, Uncommon Goods has thousands of gift ideas to choose from. It’s even got an entire section dedicated solely to, you guessed it, uncommon holiday gifts.

To make things even easier, we picked out 20 of the coolest and most unique gifts that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season. Scroll down to check them out.

Carmel and Terrell Swan Embroidered Astrology Tea Towel ($24; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Carmel and Terrell Swan Embroidered Astrology Tea Towel

These adorable zodiac dish towels are almost too pretty to use. Each is embroidered with unique designs for each astrological star sign and its attributes.

Sunshine Daydream Kimono Robe ($78; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Sunshine Daydream Kimono Robe

This floral-printed marigold kimono robe is handmade in Indonesia and ideal for lounging around in style. Bonus: It even comes with pockets!

Funny Food Plastic-Free Produce Bags ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Funny Food Plastic-Free Produce Bags

Whether you’re bringing them to the farmer’s market or your local grocery store, these eco-friendly reusable produce bags are just as cute as they are useful.

Gardener’s Harvest Basket ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Gardener’s Harvest Basket

Or if your loved one prefers to harvest fruits and veggies from their own garden, this harvest basket is an easy way to collect and transport all of their delicious homegrown goods.

The World of Frida Kahlo Puzzle ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods The World of Frida Kahlo Puzzle

Learn about artist Frida Kahlo while putting together this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle inspired by her life story and her famous artwork.

Lex Pott Spiral Twist Candles ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Lex Pott Spiral Twist Candles

These trendy and colorful handmade candles will look stunning on a dining room table as a centerpiece, atop a bar cart or on a mantle for an added pop of color and modern design.

Erin Harris Custom Pet Portrait Pendant Necklace (starting at $275; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Erin Harris Custom Pet Portrait Pendant Necklace

Keep your beloved pet close to your heart with this custom portrait pendant necklace. It can even be imprinted with the animal’s name, birth date, adoption date or other meaningful phrase.

Janelle Schnek Disco Ball Hanging Planter ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Janelle Schnek Disco Ball Hanging Planter

Hanging planters are a pretty, space-saving way to display any indoor foliage and this disco ball design is just as funky as it is unique.

Michael Gentilucci Zen Cat Garden Sculpture (starting at $39; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Michael Gentilucci Zen Cat Garden Sculpture

These adorable zen cat sculptures are a cute and quirky addition to any garden or outdoor space.

Mike Blaschka Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier ($180; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Mike Blaschka Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier

A handmade cherry wood picnic table and wine carrier makes dining al fresco a breeze. Just pack it with all of your favorite foods and drinks and extend the legs to turn it into a tabletop once you’re at your location. Plus, it can be engraved with a name and date for a personalized touch.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Carafe ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Carafe

This all-in-one cold brew coffee maker and insulated carafe is perfect for the on-the-go iced coffee-lover in your life. Steep the cold brew directly into the insulated steel carafe wherever you go, and it’s sure to stay cold for up to 24 hours.

MG Stout Custom Painterly Pet Portraits (starting at $250; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods MG Stout Custom Painterly Pet Portraits

A custom pet portrait is the ultimate gift for anyone with a furry four-legged family member. Artist MG Stout creates vibrant and beautifully hand painted portraits based on a photo provided, which is sure to be cherished forever.

Personalized Wood Cut City Map ($175; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Personalized Wood Cut City Map

Celebrate a special location with this personalized laser-cut wood city map. It even comes with six heart pins to mark the places that mean the most to you.

Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set

Snack time is way more fun when you’re eating out of a dinosaur chip and dip set.

Tune Out Musical Sleep Mask (starting at $34.95; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Tune Out Musical Sleep Mask

Whether you use this sleep mask while traveling or at home, it’s sure to help you catch some zzzs. Complete with ultra-thick lining that blocks out light and built-in headphones for listening to your favorite nighttime lullabies, you’ll be snoozing in no time.

Reclaimed Serving Boards & Cloche (starting at $100; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Reclaimed Serving Boards & Cloche

This beautifully crafted serving board is carved from the wood of old Hungarian buildings and makes for a stunning display case for baked goods in any kitchen.

Kacey and Justin Pearson Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game ($85; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Kacey and Justin Pearson Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game

A personalized four-across game is a cute and fun gift to give to newlyweds, your partner or anyone who enjoys a little friendly competition.

My Family Cookbook ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods My Family Cookbook

Keep favorite family recipes organized with this customizable recipe cookbook. With space for over 80 recipes, photos, conversion charts and more this is sure to become a family heirloom that will be enjoyed for years to come.

Maggy Ames Egg on a Bagel Maker ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Maggy Ames Egg on a Bagel Maker

Bagel sandwich-lovers will never have to struggle making a delicious breakfast sandwich again thanks to this egg on a bagel maker that can have a perfectly portioned circular egg omelet ready in just minutes.

Chris Crooks Personalized Family Member Signpost (starting at $155; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Chris Crooks Personalized Family Member Signpost

No matter the distance, you can keep family and loved ones nearby with this personalized signpost that showcases each member’s distance and direction from home.