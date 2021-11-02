CNN —

The first night of Hanukkah falls on Sunday, Nov. 28, and no Festival of Lights is complete without a menorah. The centerpiece of any celebration, the Hanukkah menorah (a.k.a, the Hanukkiah) features room for nine candle holders: one for each night of the holiday plus an additional candle that’s used to light the rest.

While you might be picturing an ornate candelabra made from silver or gold, menorahs actually come in a huge range of materials, shapes and sizes these days. Whether you’re looking for something modern and minimalist or a show stopping centerpiece, it’s easier than ever to find a menorah that suits your vibe and decor.

Give your old heirlooms a break and shop our list below of 15 gorgeous menorahs that you’ll be proud to display all holiday (and maybe even all year) long.

Via Maris Block Menorah ($225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Via Maris Block Menorah

Both pretty and practical, the bottom of this modernist, cast-aluminum menorah doubles as a candle storage compartment.

Via Maris Trace Menorah ($155; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Via Maris Trace Menorah

Looking for something a bit more traditional? This metal menorah by Via Maris features an elegant spin on a classic shape and comes in four chic matte finishes.

Jonathan Adler Ceramic Dachshund Menorah ($132; jonathanadler.com)

Jonathan Adler Jonathan Adler Ceramic Dachshund Menorah

An adorably whimsical addition to your holiday celebrations, especially if you have kids. (And if weiner dogs aren’t your thing, there’s an elephant menorah available too!)

Areaware Cast Iron Menorah by Josh Owen ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Areaware Cast Iron Menorah by Josh Owen

Another practical yet eye-catching option, this bold cast iron menorah features a built-in tray for candle drippings and used matches. It’s also part of The National Museum of American Jewish History’s permanent collection.

The Citizenry Tikal Wood Menorah Set ($250; the-citizenry.com)

The Citizenry The Citizenry Tikal Wood Menorah Set

Each candle holder in this set is handmade in Guatemala from wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, making this menorah as sustainable as it is stunning. And because it’s made from individual pieces, you can also distribute it around your home for non-holiday use.

West Elm Glass Menorah ($48, originally $60; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm Glass Menorah

West Elm’s elegant crystal menorah will make your candles look almost like they’re floating in midair.

Classic Touch Gold Brass Menorah ($42; target.com)

Target Classic Touch Gold Brass Menorah

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a beautiful piece for the holiday. This affordable menorah from Target comes in a gold brass finish and features a classic, handcrafted look.

West Elm White Marble Menorah ($64, originally $80; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm White Marble Menorah

Hand-cut marble and brass accents make this a supremely sophisticated menorah.

Anthropologie Gold Foil Menorah ($46.40, originally $58; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Gold Foil Menorah

Made from tropical hardwood wrapped in gold foil, this Anthropologie menorah honors traditional Judaica while also being a glamorous centerpiece.

Modern Mensch Nosh Menorah ($200; moderntribe.com)

Modern Tribe Modern Mensch Nosh Menorah

Modern Mensch’s Nosh Menorah is meant to evoke that greatest of Jewish delicacies: the bagel. It comes in shiny rose gold, gold or chrome finishes and is fun and artsy enough to deserve a spot on the mantle year round.

Kate Spade Oak Street Menorah ($75; nordstrom.com)

Kate Spade Kate Spade Oak Street Menorah

Kate Spade’s porcelain menorah features a cheerful mix of colors to brighten up your holiday celebrations.

Opalhouse Jungalow Dove Menorah ($30; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Jungalow Dove Menorah

This boho chic menorah from Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow collection for Target is shaped to look like a peaceful dove and finished with bright gold lacquer.

Nambé Geo Menorah ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nambé Geo Menorah

Acacia wood and gleaming Nambé alloy transform this sleek menorah into a modern art piece.

Marmol Radziner Wood Menorah ($225; thejewishmuseum.org)

The Jewish Museum Marmol Radziner Wood Menorah

This handcrafted menorah features a solid walnut base and bronze candle holders. It’s at once unique and totally timeless.

JK Adams Vermont Marble & Walnut Menorah ($100; food52.com)

Food52 JK Adams Vermont Marble & Walnut Menorah

Each of these JK Adams menorahs features a unique slab of Vermont marble placed atop a lovely walnut base.

Via Maris Set of 45 Candles ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Via Maris Set of 45 Candles

Via Maris’s candles come in your choice of red clay, soft white, sandy yellow or deep blue tints.

Anthropologie Beeswax Menorah Candles ($30.40, originally $38; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Anthropologie Beeswax Menorah Candles

These elegant beeswax candles are offered in classic off-white or blue-dipped finishes.

The Dreidel Company Store Deluxe Tapered Hanukkah Menorah Candles ($6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon The Dreidel Company Store Deluxe Tapered Hanukkah Menorah Candles

A simple, inexpensive set featuring either all white, rainbow or a mixture of white and blue candles.