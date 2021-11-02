The Black Friday deals have started earlier than ever, and while we’re eyeing up TVs and air fryers, there are some special sales going on for our four-legged friends, too. Right now at Chewy you can find early Cyber deals for any special animal in your life, including 40% off your first Autoship order, buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more, and up to 30% off all of Chewy’s other goodies.

Chewy will also be holding periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back on the retailer for some serious savings on everything your beloved fur baby might need.

To get you started early on spoiling your pet, we’ve come up with a list of some of our favorite deals currently happening on Chewy. Just be sure to snag your favorites now before they sell out.

Nylabone DuraChew Barbell Peanut Butter Flavored Dog Chew Toy ($6.79, originally $10.49; chewy.com)

Chewy Nylabone

Perfect for good boys and girls, this vet-recommended peanut butter flavored dog chew toy is free of allergens and helps to clean your pet’s teeth while encouraging healthy chewing habits, too.

Frisco Sherpa Cube Pillow Cat & Dog Bed, Brown ($17.34, originally $34.68; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Sherpa Cube

This fuzzy lounger is the perfect pillow for your cat or dog to perch on and keep an eye on dinner prep.

Frisco Bones Non-skid Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl ($5.25, originally $7.05; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Non-skid dog bowl

This two-tone bowl in matte white and tan trim is a handle holder for kibbles and the occasional table scrap. The non-stick bottom keeps the bowl from going all over the kitchen floor, too.

Jolly Pets Tug-n-Toss Dog Toy, Blueberry ($18.99, originally $20.50; chewy.com)

Chewy Jolly Pets Tug-n-Toss Dog Toy

This eight-inch toy is perfect for larger dogs of 60 to 90 pounds or so. Because it’s just as fun on the water as it is on land, you can throw it in the pool so your pet is encouraged to go for a dip or just let the toy bounce off its handle and give your dog the thrill of the chase.

Frisco Cat Scratcher & Lounge Geo with Catnip ($28.18, originally $40.26; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Cat Scratcher & Lounge Geo with Catnip

This cat scratcher keeps your whiskered one entertained and away from clawing up your furniture — and it looks good doing it, too. Plus, with the current discount, it rings up to $28 on sale, which is a bargain compared to a new couch.

Frisco S’mores Dog Collar ($7.10, originally $8.59; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco S'mores Dog Collar

If your dog loves fall as much as you do, this s’mores-spangled collar is right in line with the season. Whether they’re wearing it on a fall hike full of good smells or just for hanging around the bonfire, this collar will definitely be a conversation-starter in the best way possible.

K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Bolster Pet Bed, Gray/Black ($36.95, originally $40.99; chewy.com)

Chewy K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Bolster Pet Bed

It’s getting chilly out there, but this dog or cat bed can help your furry one stay cozy with a layer of insulation warmed by your pet’s own body heat. It also features a bolster around the perimeter that gives them something supportive to lean against.

Frisco Curved Triple Feeder Stainless Steel Dog & Cat Bowl ($10.65; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Curved Triple Feeder Stainless Steel Dog & Cat Bowl

Perfect for those who have multiple pets, this curved feeder has a bowl for water and two for food — or whatever system will cause the least chaos at dinner time. It comes in one- and four-cup options to maximize efficiency, too.

Frisco Multi-Cat Baking Soda Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

($12.85, originally $16.07; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Multi-Cat Baking Soda Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

The last thing you want when you have a houseful of holiday guests is to run out of cat litter at a critical moment. Be sure everything is ready to go by stocking up on litter ahead of time — especially when it’s 20% off.

Frisco 62-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, Cream ($62.73, originally $69.70; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco 62-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

Keep your cats (and, let’s be real, yourself) entertained for days with this cat tree featuring multiple levels, each with its own neat little feature.

For more great deals at Chewy, check out CNN Coupons.