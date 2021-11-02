Casper is a go-to for restful essentials like mattresses, bedding, weighted blankets and even dog beds — and now the company is getting us geared up for gifting season with the launch of a holiday collection that includes some highly coveted items.

There’s a gift set that includes a silk sleep mask and matching silk pillowcase and stylish plaid wool throws. And if you’re looking to treat yourself, there’s a velvet quilt and pillow sham set that’s both perfectly on-trend and basically an invitation to curl up for an afternoon nap.

There are also several new styles of pillows the company has just launched, including pillows meant to be hugged or used as backrests, and a hybrid foam-plush fiber pillow. Also recently available? A very grown-up modern night light, cozy flannel sheets and even more options for bed-size blankets, coverlets and quilts.

Read on to shop the new launches now.

Silk Sleep Mask and Pillowcase Gift Set ($119; casper.com)

Casper

Silk pillowcases have picked up in popularity lately — they’re said to be good for the skin and better for brittle hair — and this set helps ensure your giftee gets solid zzz’s in style. It comes with a silk pillowcase and sleep mask so sensitive sleepers can drift off easier.

Flannel Sheets (starting at $208; casper.com)

Casper

With shades like a smoked paprika-toned spice, olive and oat milk, these flannel sheets are both pretty and woven to be breathable. This set comes with everything you need to turn your bed into a wintertime nest, including flat and fitted sheets, two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Hybrid Pillow (starting at $99; casper.com)

Casper

This pillow combines everything you love about foam (consistency) and fiber (moldability), and it’s made basically like a pillow-in-a-pillow, with an outer foam layer for continuous neck and head support and fiber for that squishy feel. It comes in both low- and mid-loft options, so take your pick.

Matelasse Coverlet & Sham ($199; casper.com)

Casper

Great for chillier days, this breathable but super-fluffy cotton coverlet is the perfect topper to give your room a refresh. It comes in crisp white and washed shades of olive and spice.

Backrest Pillow ($119; casper.com)

Casper

This pillow is a far cry from the “boyfriend pillows” of the 2000s: The support pillow has a minimalist look and two foam-and-fiber chambers for structure, support and comfort.

Velvet Quilt & Shams ($289; casper.com)

Casper

Elegant and gloriously soft, this velvet quilt adds a new look to any bedroom looking for a lift as we go into the grayer months. The fill is made from recycled poly, and the outer from 100% cotton velvet.

Everyday Quilt ($249; casper.com)

Casper

It might be for everyday use, but this quilt is still designed for extraordinary sleeps. It’s made with super-breathable cotton with recycled poly fill. It’s available in three colors — gray, indigo and peach — and shams are also available for $99.

Glow Night Light, 2-Pack ($35; casper.com)

Casper

This all-grown-up night light is the nocturnal version of the company’s Glow Light. It’s designed for a little illumination but a solid sleep with a little help from smart sensors. They detect movement from far away to gradually illuminate late-night wanders and dim once they detect you’re back under the covers.

Hug Body Pillow ($129; casper.com)

Casper

This pillow is designed to be placed under your knees at night for a little restful elevation, and the supportive foam means it won’t sink under them as the night goes on.

Wool Throws ($129; casper.com)

Casper

These new wool throws are as soft as your favorite sweater. They look good too: They come in two styles of plaid — bold and pinstripe — and inviting colorways like Chocolate, Autumn and Marshmallow.

