Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $280; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum (starting at $499; amazon.com)

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7, is now at the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Starting at $499, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7 comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

More deals to shop

• Refresh your makeup drawer with Tarte’s bundle sale: Scoop up seven full-size Tarte products of your choosing for only $65 when you build a kit.

• Check some little ones’ names off your list with big deals on popular kids’ toys like Hot Wheels and Barbie now at Amazon.

• The heavy-duty KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer of our dreams is $280 off at Best Buy right now, clocking in at just $220.

• Take a load off your eyes with this great deal on the previous generation of Kindle Paperwhite — it’s a great device for catching up on your reading list, and it’s currently 40% off the list price on Woot!.

• Peace, quiet and your favorite playlist is the order of the day once you slip these noise-canceling Bose Quietcomfort 35 II Headphones on — they’re currently $100 off over on Amazon.

• Keep fit this winter with a set of adjustable dumbbells for all your bicep and tricep needs now at Woot!.

• All things Crayola are on sale over at Target today, whether you’re refilling the crayon box or picking up some craft supplies for seasonal art projects.

• Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System is at its lowest price since Black Friday last year. It’s great for small kitchens since it’s a blender, smoothie maker and food processor all in one (and it’s a pro at all that pie crust coming up this season too).

• Kick your audio experience into high gear with 33% off Marshall speakers, whether you go for a super-portable model or one for the living room bookshelf.

• Bandier’s comfortable activewear, loungewear and athleisure are up to 85% off during its massive warehouse sale happening now.

Deals you may have missed

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

FitBit FitBit Inspire 2

Those looking to up their exercise routine this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to $59.95 at Amazon — that’s about $40 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

​​It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $248. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Dyson stick vacuums are some of the best and most coveted on the market, making this deal on the Outsize that much more exceptional. Right now you can get this stick vac for $200 off, plus free tools worth up to $75 for free when you add them to your basket. The Outsize will run up to 120 minutes on charge and features two interchangeable batteries you can use so you’re never without power. It also features three cleaning modes for a variety of tasks as well as an incredibly powerful digital motor that spins up to 60 times per second to give you the ultimate clean.

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $89 on Daily Steals for a four-pack when you use the code ADSATAG. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now one of the biggest names in activewear is offering big discounts on workout essentials for women. You will also find new markdowns in the sale section that are currently up to 40% off. We’re seeing a variety of sneakers for various workouts, sports bras, leggings and layers for outdoor exercise all on offer, so hurry while items are still in stock.

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Nordstrom Rack is making sure the whole family stays warm and cozy this season with major savings on Ugg. You’ll find a variety of boots, slippers, flats and pajamas with fur lining from the ultra-comfy brand now up to 53% off while supplies last.

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $150 off the Green, Vegan Hybrid, Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC, and take $350 off the Organic Luxury Mattress with code EARLYBF — plus, the City Bed Frame is 30% off. And there are deals for your four-legged family members too: The Dog Bed Frame and Dog Bed + Dog Pillow Bolster Bundle are both 30% off.

Sun Joe’s outdoor products for fall are on sale at eBay just in time for the change in season. Tools like pressure washers, leaf blowers and mulchers are up to 40% off now, with prices as low as $13.99. It’s everything you need to keep your yard looking pristine before winter hits.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($151.12, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are over $50 off now on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $151.12 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Purple; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers can save big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Nov. 1, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $13.27 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

